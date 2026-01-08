(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Day in the Life Yokota AB Honor Guard

    JAPAN

    12.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Hernandez, one of Yokota Air Base's Honor Guardsman, talks about what the Honor Guard does on the day to day and what they practice for. She mentions that part of what she likes about being a Honor Guardsman is that she gets to meet and work with other AFSCs in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt James Kennedy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 22:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992683
    VIRIN: 251209-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_111476052
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day in the Life Yokota AB Honor Guard, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

