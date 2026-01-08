1-186th Infantry Regiment welcomed home after Egypt deployment B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nearly 200 Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment were formally welcomed home Jan. 11 during a demobilization ceremony at South Medford High School. The soldiers returned from a nine-month deployment to Egypt's Sinai Peninsula where they served as USBATT 74 with the Multinational Force and Observers mission, supervising implementation of security provisions of the Egyptian-Israeli Treaty of Peace. Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Oregon's adjutant general, presided over the ceremony honoring the unit's service alongside military forces from 14 other nations.