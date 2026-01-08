Nearly 200 Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment were formally welcomed home Jan. 11 during a demobilization ceremony at South Medford High School. The soldiers returned from a nine-month deployment to Egypt's Sinai Peninsula where they served as USBATT 74 with the Multinational Force and Observers mission, supervising implementation of security provisions of the Egyptian-Israeli Treaty of Peace. Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Oregon's adjutant general, presided over the ceremony honoring the unit's service alongside military forces from 14 other nations.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 20:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992676
|VIRIN:
|260111-Z-ZJ128-1004
|PIN:
|260111
|Filename:
|DOD_111475997
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|MEDFORD, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1-186th Infantry Regiment welcomed home after Egypt deployment B-Roll, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.