    1-186th Infantry Regiment welcomed home after Egypt deployment B-Roll

    MEDFORD, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2026

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Nearly 200 Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment were formally welcomed home Jan. 11 during a demobilization ceremony at South Medford High School. The soldiers returned from a nine-month deployment to Egypt's Sinai Peninsula where they served as USBATT 74 with the Multinational Force and Observers mission, supervising implementation of security provisions of the Egyptian-Israeli Treaty of Peace. Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Oregon's adjutant general, presided over the ceremony honoring the unit's service alongside military forces from 14 other nations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 20:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: MEDFORD, OREGON, US

    TAGS

    Multinational Force and Observers
    demobilization
    1st Battalion 186th Infantry Regiment
    Oregon National Guard

