U.S. Air Force Airmen and families showcase a few holiday celebrations at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 30, 2025. The holiday events offered Airmen and families time to recharge and connect, reinforcing the morale, balance and shared culture essential to sustaining the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 19:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992675
|VIRIN:
|251208-F-VQ736-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111475981
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2025 Holiday Recap at Misawa AB, by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
