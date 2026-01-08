(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2025 Holiday Recap at Misawa AB

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.07.2026

    Video by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and families showcase a few holiday celebrations at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 30, 2025. The holiday events offered Airmen and families time to recharge and connect, reinforcing the morale, balance and shared culture essential to sustaining the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 19:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992675
    VIRIN: 251208-F-VQ736-1001
    Filename: DOD_111475981
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 2025 Holiday Recap at Misawa AB, by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    holidays
    35th Fighter Wing
    Winter
    Misawa AB
    Indo-pacific
    community

