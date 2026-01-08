3-161 Infantry Soldiers sharpen land navigation skills at JBLM

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Washington National Guard, alongside Soldiers with Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, conduct land navigation training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 10, 2026. Land navigation training enhances Soldiers’ ability to navigate to and from designated points using a map and compass, improving individual proficiency and overall unit readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Tristen Hepinstall)