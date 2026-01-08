(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3-161 Infantry Soldiers sharpen land navigation skills at JBLM (B-Roll)

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2026

    Video by Sgt. Tristen Hepinstall 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Washington National Guard, alongside Soldiers with Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, conduct land navigation training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 10, 2026. Land navigation training enhances Soldiers’ ability to navigate to and from designated points using a map and compass, improving individual proficiency and overall unit readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Tristen Hepinstall)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 05:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992672
    VIRIN: 260111-A-LJ538-7691
    Filename: DOD_111475962
    Length: 00:10:57
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-161 Infantry Soldiers sharpen land navigation skills at JBLM (B-Roll), by SGT Tristen Hepinstall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Washington National Guard

