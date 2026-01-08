John Wright, Transition Service Specialist of Transition Center, speaks with Senior Airman Sean Lamb, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys (AFN), during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2026.
During the interview, Wright discussed the requirement for Soldiers to begin transition assistance at least 12 months prior to separation, and recommended to start as early as 18 months before expiration of term of service or 24 months before retirement. Early engagement allows service members to maximize available resources, partnerships, and opportunities related to employment and education planning. (U.S. Department of War video by Hana Pong)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 00:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|992666
|VIRIN:
|260107-O-ZW031-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111475908
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Radio Around the Region: Transition assistance highlights early planning requirements, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
