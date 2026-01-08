(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.07.2026

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    John Wright, Transition Service Specialist of Transition Center, speaks with Senior Airman Sean Lamb, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys (AFN), during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2026.

    During the interview, Wright discussed the requirement for Soldiers to begin transition assistance at least 12 months prior to separation, and recommended to start as early as 18 months before expiration of term of service or 24 months before retirement. Early engagement allows service members to maximize available resources, partnerships, and opportunities related to employment and education planning. (U.S. Department of War video by Hana Pong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 00:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992666
    VIRIN: 260107-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_111475908
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Around the Region: Transition assistance highlights early planning requirements, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

