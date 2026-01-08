Radio Around the Region: Transition assistance highlights early planning requirements

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992666" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

John Wright, Transition Service Specialist of Transition Center, speaks with Senior Airman Sean Lamb, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys (AFN), during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2026.



During the interview, Wright discussed the requirement for Soldiers to begin transition assistance at least 12 months prior to separation, and recommended to start as early as 18 months before expiration of term of service or 24 months before retirement. Early engagement allows service members to maximize available resources, partnerships, and opportunities related to employment and education planning. (U.S. Department of War video by Hana Pong)