    KYANG Airmen hone skills in Hawaii

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    More than 70 Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing conducted annual training at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, in July and Aug. 2025, sharpening skills that enhance their global employment as multi-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton(

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 14:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992654
    VIRIN: 250801-Z-DI861-1005
    Filename: DOD_111475555
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KYANG Airmen hone skills in Hawaii, by MSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard

