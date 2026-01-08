U.S. Army Private First Class Wesley Baldenegro, attached to the 98th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, explains the importance of server maintenance to establish, connect and keep open lines of communication.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 15:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|992653
|VIRIN:
|260109-A-JS428-4124
|Filename:
|DOD_111475545
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 98th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Server Maintenance, by PFC Adrian Tlapanco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.