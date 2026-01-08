(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Video by Pfc. Adrian Tlapanco 

    301st Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Private First Class Wesley Baldenegro, attached to the 98th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, explains the importance of server maintenance to establish, connect and keep open lines of communication.

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 15:00
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 992653
    VIRIN: 260109-A-JS428-4124
    Filename: DOD_111475545
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 98th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Server Maintenance, by PFC Adrian Tlapanco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    signal soldiers
    98th expeditionary signal battalion
    301st pad
    army reserve
    adrian tlapanco

