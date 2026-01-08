Army of the Caribbean Week ‘26 Awards Ceremony and Non-Commissioned Officer Induction Ceremony B-Roll

B-Roll Package of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 1st Mission Support Command participating in the awards ceremony for the Garita Games ‘26 and Non-Commissioned Officer Induction Ceremony during Army of the Caribbean Week '26 at San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 10, 2026. The ACW and Garita Games ‘26 brings over 2,000 Soldiers and their families under a 1st-MSC-led event displaying the Army Reserve in the Caribbean’s readiness and ability to muster under short notice for Large-Scale Combat Operations, island-chain mobilization, signal communications, and logistics across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Airam Amaro-Millan)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 15:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992646
|VIRIN:
|260110-A-HQ318-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111475249
|Length:
|00:04:01
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
