    Army of the Caribbean Week ‘26 Awards Ceremony and Non-Commissioned Officer Induction Ceremony B-Roll

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    01.09.2026

    Video by Spc. Airam Amaro-Millan 

    1st Mission Support Command

    B-Roll Package of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 1st Mission Support Command participating in the awards ceremony for the Garita Games ‘26 and Non-Commissioned Officer Induction Ceremony during Army of the Caribbean Week '26 at San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 10, 2026. The ACW and Garita Games ‘26 brings over 2,000 Soldiers and their families under a 1st-MSC-led event displaying the Army Reserve in the Caribbean’s readiness and ability to muster under short notice for Large-Scale Combat Operations, island-chain mobilization, signal communications, and logistics across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Airam Amaro-Millan)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 15:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992646
    VIRIN: 260110-A-HQ318-1001
    Filename: DOD_111475249
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army of the Caribbean Week ‘26 Awards Ceremony and Non-Commissioned Officer Induction Ceremony B-Roll, by SPC Airam Amaro-Millan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACW
    GaritaGames26
    ACW26
    GaritaGames

