    944th Fighter Wing Command Team 2026 Welcome Back Message

    UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Video by Maj. Rebecca Johnson 

    944th Fighter Wing

    944th Fighter Wing Commander, Col Todd Riddle, and 944 FW Command Chief CMSgt Wesley Peel, welcome back the 944th Fighter Wing to start 2026 off strong.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026 12:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992623
    VIRIN: 260108-F-XA411-9511
    Filename: DOD_111474752
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 944th Fighter Wing Command Team 2026 Welcome Back Message, by Maj. Rebecca Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Reserve Command
    944th Fighter Wing
    10th air force
    Luke Air Force Base

