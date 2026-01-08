(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    380th MTBE performs RADR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.07.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. James Cason     

    United States Air Forces Central           

    380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Airmen conduct an overnight rapid airfield damage repair exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 8, 2026. RADR training in a deployed environment gives CE Airmen the opportunity to sharpen their teamwork and response times in getting an airfield surface back to mission capable status after damage from an attack or accident. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. James Cason)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026 00:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992619
    VIRIN: 251208-F-VR222-5001
    Filename: DOD_111474590
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380th MTBE performs RADR, by MSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

