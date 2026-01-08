380th MTBE performs RADR

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Airmen conduct an overnight rapid airfield damage repair exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 8, 2026. RADR training in a deployed environment gives CE Airmen the opportunity to sharpen their teamwork and response times in getting an airfield surface back to mission capable status after damage from an attack or accident. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. James Cason)