380th MTBE performs RADR

380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Airmen conduct an overnight rapid airfield damage repair exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 8, 2026. RADR training in a deployed environment gives CE Airmen the opportunity to sharpen their teamwork and response times in getting an airfield surface back to mission capable status after damage from an attack or accident. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. James Cason)
|12.07.2025
|01.10.2026 00:49
|Package
|992619
|251208-F-VR222-5001
|DOD_111474590
|00:03:29
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|1
|1
