    Commander of Air Education and Training Command provides remarks during the T-7A Red Hawk arrival ceremony

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    Air Education and Training Command

    Lt. Gen. Clark J. Quinn, commander of Air Education and Training Command, provides remarks during the T-7A Red Hawk arrival ceremony.

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 20:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992606
    VIRIN: 260110-A-QH368-3789
    Filename: DOD_111474454
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander of Air Education and Training Command provides remarks during the T-7A Red Hawk arrival ceremony, by SFC Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

