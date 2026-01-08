(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Education and Training Command holds T-7A Red Hawk official arrival ceremony, marking new era in pilot training

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Amy Younger 

    Air Education and Training Command

    Air Education and Training Command hosts the official arrival ceremony of the T-7A Red Hawk at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on Jan. 9, 2026. The T-7A Red Hawk is the fleet’s newest training aircraft designed to train the next generation of pilots for 5th and 6th generation fighters. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Amy Winchell)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 19:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992587
    VIRIN: 260109-F-UI914-8165
    Filename: DOD_111474303
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Education and Training Command holds T-7A Red Hawk official arrival ceremony, marking new era in pilot training, by TSgt Amy Younger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    T-7A Red Hawk

