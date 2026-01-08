Air Education and Training Command holds T-7A Red Hawk official arrival ceremony, marking new era in pilot training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Education and Training Command hosts the official arrival ceremony of the T-7A Red Hawk at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on Jan. 9, 2026. The T-7A Red Hawk is the fleet’s newest training aircraft designed to train the next generation of pilots for 5th and 6th generation fighters. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Amy Winchell)