Air Education and Training Command holds T-7A Red Hawk official arrival ceremony, marking new era in pilot training

Air Education and Training Command hosts the official arrival ceremony of the T-7A Red Hawk at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on Jan. 9, 2026. The T-7A Red Hawk is the fleet’s newest training aircraft designed to train the next generation of pilots for 5th and 6th generation fighters. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Amy Winchell)
|01.09.2026
|01.09.2026 19:51
|B-Roll
|992587
|260109-F-UI914-8165
|DOD_111474303
|00:02:50
|TEXAS, US
|2
|2
