    Theodore Roosevelt Hosts Bridge Team VR Demonstration

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Video by Seaman Recruit Tyler Harstad 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    U.S. Navy Sailors aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) participated in a virtual navigation training demonstration using Virtual Bridge and Nautical Trainer (VIBRaNT), Jan. 8, 2026.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 15:16
    VIBRaNT
    USS Theodore Roosevelt

