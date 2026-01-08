U.S. Navy Sailors aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) participated in a virtual navigation training demonstration using Virtual Bridge and Nautical Trainer (VIBRaNT), Jan. 8, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 15:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992582
|VIRIN:
|260108-N-UA586-1001
|PIN:
|202601
|Filename:
|DOD_111474037
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Theodore Roosevelt Hosts Bridge Team VR Demonstration, by SR Tyler Harstad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
