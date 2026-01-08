The F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team performs at Thunder Over Michigan 2025, MI, June 22nd, 2025. The F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration showcases the unmatched maneuverability of the airframe by executing a series of combat maneuvers to inspire Americans and their allies, and deter foreign adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman)
Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 15:16
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|992580
VIRIN:
|250620-F-ED401-5168
Filename:
|DOD_111474031
Length:
|00:00:54
Location:
|YPSILANTI, MICHIGAN, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team performs at Thunder Over Michigan 2025 - Hype Reel 1, by SSgt Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
