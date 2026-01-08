Breaking Records and Keeping Larger Vessels Moving through Toledo Harbor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District was in Toledo Harbor completing the largest annual dredging operation Project Engineer on the Great Lakes as 600,000 cubic yards of material was dredged, Toledo, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2025.

Operation, maintenance, and dredging of harbors like Toledo by USACE is critical to the economy of Ohio, the Great Lakes region, and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Andre’ M. Hampton)