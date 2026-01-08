The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District was in Toledo Harbor completing the largest annual dredging operation Project Engineer on the Great Lakes as 600,000 cubic yards of material was dredged, Toledo, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2025.
Operation, maintenance, and dredging of harbors like Toledo by USACE is critical to the economy of Ohio, the Great Lakes region, and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Andre’ M. Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 12:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992563
|VIRIN:
|251230-A-VR700-9099
|Filename:
|DOD_111473470
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|TOLEDO, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Breaking Records and Keeping Larger Vessels Moving through Toledo Harbor, by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.