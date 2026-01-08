(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Breaking Records and Keeping Larger Vessels Moving through Toledo Harbor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2025

    Video by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District was in Toledo Harbor completing the largest annual dredging operation Project Engineer on the Great Lakes as 600,000 cubic yards of material was dredged, Toledo, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2025.
    Operation, maintenance, and dredging of harbors like Toledo by USACE is critical to the economy of Ohio, the Great Lakes region, and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Andre’ M. Hampton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 12:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992563
    VIRIN: 251230-A-VR700-9099
    Filename: DOD_111473470
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: TOLEDO, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breaking Records and Keeping Larger Vessels Moving through Toledo Harbor, by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Toledo Harbor
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video