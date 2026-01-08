(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team performs at Air Dot Show Tour Ft. Lauderdale 2025 - Hype Reel 1

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman 

    1st Fighter Wing

    The F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team performs at Air Dot Show Tour Ft. Lauderdale 2025, FL, May 3rd, 2025. The F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration showcases the unmatched maneuverability of the airframe by executing a series of combat maneuvers to inspire Americans and their allies, and deter foreign adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 12:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992556
    VIRIN: 250504-F-ED401-7780
    Filename: DOD_111473419
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    This work, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team performs at Air Dot Show Tour Ft. Lauderdale 2025 - Hype Reel 1, by SSgt Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-22 Raptor
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team
    Airshow

