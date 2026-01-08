(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    M/V Bella 1 -Video 2

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.07.2026

    Video by Honey Nixon 

    U.S. European Command   

    ISR video shows M/V Bella 1 in the North Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 7, 2025. The operation was conducted in coordination with Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of War for violations of U.S. sanctions.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 10:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992548
    VIRIN: 260107-A-MP295-7093
    Filename: DOD_111473201
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M/V Bella 1 -Video 2, by Honey Nixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

