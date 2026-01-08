(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maritime Interdiction Operation, Jan. 9, 2026

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    01.09.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Southern Command

    In a pre-dawn action, Marines and Sailors from Joint Task Force Southern Spear, in support of the Department of Homeland Security, launched from the USS Gerald R. Ford and apprehended Motor/Tanker Olina in the Caribbean Sea without incident. Apprehensions like this are backed by the full power of the U.S. Navy’s Amphibious Ready Group, including the ready and lethal platforms of the USS Iwo Jima, USS San Antonio, and USS Fort Lauderdale. The Department of War’s Operation Southern Spear is unwavering in its mission to defend our homeland by ending illicit activity and restoring security in the Western Hemisphere.

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 09:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992539
    VIRIN: 260109-D-D0465-7021
    Filename: DOD_111473112
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maritime Interdiction Operation, Jan. 9, 2026, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    caribops

