Maritime Interdiction Operation, Jan. 9, 2026

In a pre-dawn action, Marines and Sailors from Joint Task Force Southern Spear, in support of the Department of Homeland Security, launched from the USS Gerald R. Ford and apprehended Motor/Tanker Olina in the Caribbean Sea without incident. Apprehensions like this are backed by the full power of the U.S. Navy’s Amphibious Ready Group, including the ready and lethal platforms of the USS Iwo Jima, USS San Antonio, and USS Fort Lauderdale. The Department of War’s Operation Southern Spear is unwavering in its mission to defend our homeland by ending illicit activity and restoring security in the Western Hemisphere.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 09:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992539
|VIRIN:
|260109-D-D0465-7021
|Filename:
|DOD_111473112
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
