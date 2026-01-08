Voelker gives January 2026 update

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Leah Voelker, 127th Wing commander, updates members on her vision for 2026, at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Dec. 31, 2025. The commander provides a monthly update ahead of regularly scheduled drill periods to inform and integrate primarily reserve-status Airmen into the current state of 127th Wing operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Chelsea E. FitzPatrick