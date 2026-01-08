(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Voelker gives January 2026 update

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Chelsea FitzPatrick 

    127th Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Leah Voelker, 127th Wing commander, updates members on her vision for 2026, at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Dec. 31, 2025. The commander provides a monthly update ahead of regularly scheduled drill periods to inform and integrate primarily reserve-status Airmen into the current state of 127th Wing operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Chelsea E. FitzPatrick

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 08:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992536
    VIRIN: 251231-Z-EF377-1005
    Filename: DOD_111473080
    Length: 00:07:07
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Voelker gives January 2026 update, by MSgt Chelsea FitzPatrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing
    F-15EX Eagle II
    Flagship Wing
    Michigan First

