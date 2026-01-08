Reflecting on 2025: Misawa Air Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to 35th Fighter Wing highlight key moments and accomplishments from across the year in a 2025 year-in-review video at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan 5, 2026. The video showcased how Misawa AB’s Airmen supported deployments operations, department level exercise and community engagements, strengthened readiness, and contributed to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s mission to deter aggression and enhance stability of the Pacific Theater throughout 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andre Medina)