    Hegseth Delivers Oath of Enlistment

    UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth administers the oath of enlistment to new recruits at the Los Angeles Military Entrance Processing Station, Jan. 8, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 22:01
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 992520
    Filename: DOD_111472755
    Length: 00:08:03
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hegseth Delivers Oath of Enlistment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    Defense on Demand

