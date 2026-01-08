National Guard "Why I Serve" Spotlight #5

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



January is “Why I Serve” month, honoring the commitment and purpose behind joining the National Guard. Air Force Master Sgt. Leah Camacho, First Sergeant, Joint Staff, National Guard Bureau, shares her reason for serving. This month recognizes the diverse motivations that inspire service, from a sense of duty and patriotism to a commitment to defending communities, states, and the nation while supporting missions at home and abroad. This video includes music licensed from AudioNetwork. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)