National Guard "Why I Serve" Spotlight #5

January is “Why I Serve” month, honoring the commitment and purpose behind joining the National Guard. Air Force Master Sgt. Leah Camacho, First Sergeant, Joint Staff, National Guard Bureau, shares her reason for serving. This month recognizes the diverse motivations that inspire service, from a sense of duty and patriotism to a commitment to defending communities, states, and the nation while supporting missions at home and abroad. This video includes music licensed from AudioNetwork. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 13:00
|Length:
|00:00:17
