(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Completed Phases: Puerto Nuevo and Bechara Industrial Canal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Video by Tyler Perry 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Caribbean District

    Explanation of completed phases of the Puerto Nuevo and Bechara Industrial Canal in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This is a part of the Río Puerto Nuevo Flood Risk Management Project led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Caribbean District. (Spanish closed captioning)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 12:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992472
    VIRIN: 251201-A-LL850-1004
    Filename: DOD_111471796
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Completed Phases: Puerto Nuevo and Bechara Industrial Canal, by Tyler Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video