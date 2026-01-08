(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Río Puerto Nuevo Flood Risk Management Project

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Video by Tyler Perry 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Caribbean District

    Overview and explanation of the Río Puerto Nuevo Flood Risk Management Project led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Caribbean District, located in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Spanish Closed Captioning)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 12:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992471
    VIRIN: 250701-A-LL850-1003
    Filename: DOD_111471795
    Length: 00:08:38
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Río Puerto Nuevo Flood Risk Management Project, by Tyler Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flood Risk Control
    USACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video