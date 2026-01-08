(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Enhanced Marketing Vehicle Team

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Video by Cpl. Tanner Pittard 

    6th Marine Corps District

    Enhanced Marketing Vehicle recruiters operate different assets at different events. The purpose of the EMV team is to create a low pressure, positive environment to enable recruiters for effective engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tanner Pittard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 11:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992457
    VIRIN: 250108-M-WQ566-1001
    PIN: 100001
    Filename: DOD_111471654
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enhanced Marketing Vehicle Team, by Cpl Tanner Pittard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    recruiters
    Enhanced Marketing Vehicle

