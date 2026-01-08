DLA’s LOGLINES magazine, the winter issue is out! See the new DLA Weapon Support, DLA’s consolidated major subordinate command. Wargaming, sharpening readiness. The Army’s acquisition edge, at the speed of war. It’s all there and more, in LOGLINES… the professional journal and must-read for the Joint Logistics Enterprise!
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 08:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992444
|VIRIN:
|260108-O-GC213-3762
|PIN:
|505957
|Filename:
|DOD_111471427
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Loglines Magazine Winter 2025-26 Edition, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.