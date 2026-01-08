DLA Loglines Magazine Winter 2025-26 Edition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992444" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

DLA’s LOGLINES magazine, the winter issue is out! See the new DLA Weapon Support, DLA’s consolidated major subordinate command. Wargaming, sharpening readiness. The Army’s acquisition edge, at the speed of war. It’s all there and more, in LOGLINES… the professional journal and must-read for the Joint Logistics Enterprise!