Medics assigned to the U.S. Army, Italian Armed Forces, Armed Forces of Liberia, and Ghana Armed Forces attend an M4 carbine weapon familiarization training led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 7, 2026.This training allows U.S. military medics to share best practices and gain insights in preparation for the U.S. Army Best Medic Competition by working alongside medical experts from the Armed Forces of Liberia, Ghana Armed Forces, and Italian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alva Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 11:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992438
|VIRIN:
|250107-A-LN229-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111471377
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: SETAF-AF prepares for U.S. Army Best Medic Competition with Ghanaian, Liberian, Italian Medical Forces, by PFC Alva Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
