(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: SETAF-AF prepares for U.S. Army Best Medic Competition with Ghanaian, Liberian, Italian Medical Forces

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.06.2026

    Video by Pfc. Alva Gonzalez 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Medics assigned to the U.S. Army, Italian Armed Forces, Armed Forces of Liberia, and Ghana Armed Forces attend an M4 carbine weapon familiarization training led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 7, 2026.This training allows U.S. military medics to share best practices and gain insights in preparation for the U.S. Army Best Medic Competition by working alongside medical experts from the Armed Forces of Liberia, Ghana Armed Forces, and Italian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alva Gonzalez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 11:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992438
    VIRIN: 250107-A-LN229-2001
    Filename: DOD_111471377
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: SETAF-AF prepares for U.S. Army Best Medic Competition with Ghanaian, Liberian, Italian Medical Forces, by PFC Alva Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    SETAFAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video