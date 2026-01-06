3d MEB Humanitarian Assistance Response Training to Real-World Execution: Philippines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade conduct humanitarian assistance response training (HART) less than a month before being activated to provide foreign disaster relief in the Philippines. Unit leaders discuss how recent training prepared the unit to transition rapidly from training to real-world humanitarian assistance operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)



This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Epic Cinematic Motivational Inspiring by IlyaSound/stock.adobe.com



This video contains video from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Major Hurricane Makes Landfall Lashing Palm Trees Strong Wind - Mang by James/stock.adobe.com