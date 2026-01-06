3d MEB Humanitarian Assistance Response Training to Real-World Execution: Philippines

U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade conduct humanitarian assistance response training (HART) less than a month before being activated to provide foreign disaster relief in the Philippines. Unit leaders discuss how recent training prepared the unit to transition rapidly from training to real-world humanitarian assistance operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Epic Cinematic Motivational Inspiring by IlyaSound/stock.adobe.com
This video contains video from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Major Hurricane Makes Landfall Lashing Palm Trees Strong Wind - Mang by James/stock.adobe.com
|01.08.2026
|01.07.2026 23:47
|Video Productions
|992429
|260108-M-RB314-1002
|DOD_111471112
|00:02:19
|CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
