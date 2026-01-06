(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The People Who Move USTRANSCOM Series: Rear Adm. Kristin Acquavella

    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brooke Spenner 

    U.S. Transportation Command     

    U.S. Transportation Command CMSgt. Brian Kruzelnick, USTRANSCOM senior enlisted leader, interviews Rear Adm. Kristin Acquavella, USTRANSCOM chief of staff, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, December 19, 2025. Discover the faces behind Transcom's global missions: the personal journeys and professional excellence of those who ensure its success, one story at a time. The people that move Transcom is a video series that shines a spotlight on the dedicated individuals of the U.S. Transportation Command. (Video by Mrs. Brooke Spenner)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 16:10
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 992407
    VIRIN: 251219-M-MV819-1002
    Filename: DOD_111470785
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

