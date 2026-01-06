Q-Anywhere for Hickam Pharmacy

Hickam's pharmacy introduces a new process called "Q-Anywhere." A website users can request medication while skipping the wait time in the pharmacy. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 15:33
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|992396
|VIRIN:
|251223-F-HW521-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111470642
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
