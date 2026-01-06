Today during 1st Battalion's Fleet Day, students stepped out of the classroom to explore the U.S. Navy's incredible array of ships and duty stations around the world.
The NSCS staff brought their sweet swag and spent the day sharing personal experiences, sea stories and first-hand knowledge about the Navy's diverse platforms and homeports — from San Diego to Norfolk, submarines to aircraft carriers, and everything in between. This insight - straight from the horse's mouth - helps students make informed decisions about where they want to go for their first duty stations.
Their future is bright wherever the fleet takes them!
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 15:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992393
|VIRIN:
|260108-N-JF993-2434
|Filename:
|DOD_111470632
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What is Fleet Day?, by Jessica Nilsson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.