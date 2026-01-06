What is Fleet Day?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Today during 1st Battalion's Fleet Day, students stepped out of the classroom to explore the U.S. Navy's incredible array of ships and duty stations around the world.

The NSCS staff brought their sweet swag and spent the day sharing personal experiences, sea stories and first-hand knowledge about the Navy's diverse platforms and homeports — from San Diego to Norfolk, submarines to aircraft carriers, and everything in between. This insight - straight from the horse's mouth - helps students make informed decisions about where they want to go for their first duty stations.

Their future is bright wherever the fleet takes them!