(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    What is Fleet Day?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Video by Jessica Nilsson 

    Navy Supply Corps School

    Today during 1st Battalion's Fleet Day, students stepped out of the classroom to explore the U.S. Navy's incredible array of ships and duty stations around the world.
    The NSCS staff brought their sweet swag and spent the day sharing personal experiences, sea stories and first-hand knowledge about the Navy's diverse platforms and homeports — from San Diego to Norfolk, submarines to aircraft carriers, and everything in between. This insight - straight from the horse's mouth - helps students make informed decisions about where they want to go for their first duty stations.
    Their future is bright wherever the fleet takes them!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 15:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992393
    VIRIN: 260108-N-JF993-2434
    Filename: DOD_111470632
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What is Fleet Day?, by Jessica Nilsson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Supply Corps
    Navy Supply Corps School
    NSCS
    Fleet Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video