1st Cavarly Division Spur Ride - December 2025

Troopers assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division and service members of associated military units participated in the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion Spur Ride competition to earn their spurs on Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025. The spur ride event is a team-building exercise and a ceremonial rite of passage for U.S. Army Soldiers who wish to represent the history and tradition of the mounted cavalry by earning their spurs, a uniform ornament spur-holders wear on the heels of their boots. The military exercise tested the Troopers' endurance and resiliency over the course of over 30 hours and in 21 lanes of military tasks, skills, and knowledge, culminating in the spur ceremony where they are presented with their silver spurs. (U.S. Army video produced by Spc. Steven Day)
|12.17.2025
|01.07.2026 14:21
|B-Roll
|992370
|251217-A-ZS678-8043
|DOD_111470300
|00:13:21
|TEXAS, US
|1
|1
