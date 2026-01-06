The People Who Move USTRANSCOM Series: Rear Admr. Kristin Acquavella

U.S. Transportation Command CMSgt. Brian Kruzelnick, USTRANSCOM senior enlisted leader, interviews Rear Admr. Kristin Acquavella, USTRANSCOM chief of staff, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, December 19, 2025. Discover the faces behind Transcom's global missions: the personal journeys and professional excellence of those who ensure its success, one story at a time. The people that move Transcom is a video series that shines a spotlight on the dedicated individuals of the U.S. Transportation Command. (Video by Mrs. Brooke Spenner)
