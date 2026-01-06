U.S., Canadian, and Mexican Army soldiers simulate a mass casualty care exercise as part of Fuerzas Amigas 2025 in Gatesville, Texas, on Dec. 10, 2025. U.S., Mexican and Canadian forces practiced mass-casualty triage and patient prioritization as part of a simulated disaster-response scenario. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Julian A. Winston
This work, U.S., Mexican and Canadian forces train together during Fuerzas Amigas 2025, by SPC Julian Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
