(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Lt. Galina Gordon speaks about U.S., Mexican and Canadian forces train together during Fuerzas Amigas 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Video by Spc. Julian Winston 

    1st Cavalry Division

    2nd Lt. Galina Gordon speaks about Fuerzas Amigas 25 in Gatesville, Texas, Dec. 11, 2025. U.S., Mexican and Canadian forces practiced mass-casualty triage and patient prioritization as part of a simulated disaster-response scenario. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Julian A. Winston

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 12:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992353
    VIRIN: 251211-A-XN888-1547
    Filename: DOD_111470002
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Lt. Galina Gordon speaks about U.S., Mexican and Canadian forces train together during Fuerzas Amigas 2025, by SPC Julian Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FuerzasAmigas2025, FA25, FA2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video