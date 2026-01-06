Winter 2025 B-Roll Package

Timestamps:
00:00 - 00:17 | Tomb of the Unknown Soldier - Mall Point of View from Roosevelt Drive
00:18 - 00:26 | Section 48
00:27 - 00:48 | Section 20 - On Clayton Drive
00:49 - 01:02 | Section 68
01:03 - 01:46 | Columbarium Court 4
01:47 - 02:06 | Section 25 in the front and Section 47 in the back.
02:07 - 02:20 | Section 34
02:21 - 02:27 | Jesup Drive and Pershing Drive Intersection
02:28 - 02:36 | Section 34
02:37 - 02:40 | Arlington House from Farragut Drive looking over Section 37
02:41 - 02:44 | Section 2
02:45 - 02:50 | Arlington House from the Weeks Drive and Roosevelt Drive intersection
02:51 - 02:57 | Section 64
02:58 - 03:02 | Section 11
03:03 - 03:24 | Spanish American War Memorial in Section 22 on Lawton Drive
03:25 - 03:34 | Rough Riders Memorial over Section 22
03:35 - 04:02 | USS Maine Memorial and Section 24
04:03 - 04:06 | Section 46 and Memorial Amphitheater in the distance
04:07 - 04:21 | Memorial Amphitheater over Section 46
|12.22.2025
|01.07.2026 11:24
|B-Roll
|992347
|251222-A-YL265-3404
|DOD_111469975
|00:04:27
|US
|0
|0
