    Winter 2025 B-Roll Package

    UNITED STATES

    12.22.2025

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Timestamps:

    00:00 - 00:17 | Tomb of the Unknown Soldier - Mall Point of View from Roosevelt Drive
    00:18 - 00:26 | Section 48
    00:27 - 00:48 | Section 20 - On Clayton Drive
    00:49 - 01:02 | Section 68
    01:03 - 01:46 | Columbarium Court 4
    01:47 - 02:06 | Section 25 in the front and Section 47 in the back.
    02:07 - 02:20 | Section 34
    02:21 - 02:27 | Jesup Drive and Pershing Drive Intersection
    02:28 - 02:36 | Section 34
    02:37 - 02:40 | Arlington House from Farragut Drive looking over Section 37
    02:41 - 02:44 | Section 2
    02:45 - 02:50 | Arlington House from the Weeks Drive and Roosevelt Drive intersection
    02:51 - 02:57 | Section 64
    02:58 - 03:02 | Section 11
    03:03 - 03:24 | Spanish American War Memorial in Section 22 on Lawton Drive
    03:25 - 03:34 | Rough Riders Memorial over Section 22
    03:35 - 04:02 | USS Maine Memorial and Section 24
    04:03 - 04:06 | Section 46 and Memorial Amphitheater in the distance
    04:07 - 04:21 | Memorial Amphitheater over Section 46

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 11:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992347
    VIRIN: 251222-A-YL265-3404
    Filename: DOD_111469975
    Length: 00:04:27
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter 2025 B-Roll Package, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arlington National Cemetery

