Winter 2025 B-Roll Package

Timestamps:



00:00 - 00:17 | Tomb of the Unknown Soldier - Mall Point of View from Roosevelt Drive

00:18 - 00:26 | Section 48

00:27 - 00:48 | Section 20 - On Clayton Drive

00:49 - 01:02 | Section 68

01:03 - 01:46 | Columbarium Court 4

01:47 - 02:06 | Section 25 in the front and Section 47 in the back.

02:07 - 02:20 | Section 34

02:21 - 02:27 | Jesup Drive and Pershing Drive Intersection

02:28 - 02:36 | Section 34

02:37 - 02:40 | Arlington House from Farragut Drive looking over Section 37

02:41 - 02:44 | Section 2

02:45 - 02:50 | Arlington House from the Weeks Drive and Roosevelt Drive intersection

02:51 - 02:57 | Section 64

02:58 - 03:02 | Section 11

03:03 - 03:24 | Spanish American War Memorial in Section 22 on Lawton Drive

03:25 - 03:34 | Rough Riders Memorial over Section 22

03:35 - 04:02 | USS Maine Memorial and Section 24

04:03 - 04:06 | Section 46 and Memorial Amphitheater in the distance

04:07 - 04:21 | Memorial Amphitheater over Section 46