On National Medal of Honor Day, Arlington National Cemetery recognizes all who have received the nation’s highest award for valor.
Earlier today, Medal of Honor recipients gathered to commemorate National Medal of Honor Day with an Armed Forces Full-Honors Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. Following the ceremony, Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Salvatore A. Giunta shared his reflections on the award and what it means to defend our nation.
Today, and every day, we remember and honor the sacrifices of our nation's Medal of Honor recipients.
(U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)
#Army250 #MedalofHonorDay #ThisWellDefend
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 10:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992339
|VIRIN:
|250325-A-YL265-5921
|Filename:
|DOD_111469921
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Medal of Honor Day at Arlington National Cemetery, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.