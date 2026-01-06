(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medal of Honor Day at Arlington National Cemetery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2025

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    On National Medal of Honor Day, Arlington National Cemetery recognizes all who have received the nation’s highest award for valor.

    Earlier today, Medal of Honor recipients gathered to commemorate National Medal of Honor Day with an Armed Forces Full-Honors Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. Following the ceremony, Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Salvatore A. Giunta shared his reflections on the award and what it means to defend our nation.

    Today, and every day, we remember and honor the sacrifices of our nation's Medal of Honor recipients.

    (U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)

    #Army250 #MedalofHonorDay #ThisWellDefend

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 10:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992339
    VIRIN: 250325-A-YL265-5921
    Filename: DOD_111469921
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medal of Honor Day at Arlington National Cemetery, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arlington National Cemetery
    Medal of Honor Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video