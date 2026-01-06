Medal of Honor Day at Arlington National Cemetery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On National Medal of Honor Day, Arlington National Cemetery recognizes all who have received the nation’s highest award for valor.



Earlier today, Medal of Honor recipients gathered to commemorate National Medal of Honor Day with an Armed Forces Full-Honors Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. Following the ceremony, Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Salvatore A. Giunta shared his reflections on the award and what it means to defend our nation.



Today, and every day, we remember and honor the sacrifices of our nation's Medal of Honor recipients.



(U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)



#Army250 #MedalofHonorDay #ThisWellDefend