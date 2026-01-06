29th Commandant of the Marine Corps, retired Gen. Alfred Gray laid to rest at ANC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines from the Marine Corps Band, “The President’s Own,” and the Marine Barracks, Washington, D.C. (8th and I) conduct military funeral honors with funeral escort for 29th Commandant of the Marine Corps retired Gen. Alfred Gray, Jr. in Section 35 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, July 29, 2024.



Gen. Gray deployed eight times over his 41-year career in the U.S. Marine Corps, several being clandestine. In one of his most notable deployments, Gray led Vietnam's first independent Marine ground operations. A pioneer in signals intelligence, he laid the groundwork for the Marine Cryptological Support Battalion.



As the 29th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gray championed academics and professional education, including implementing two required reading books each year for Marines of all ranks, chosen from his handpicked list. His leadership philosophy can be described by a quote from his commencement address to newly commissioned officers of the Naval Academy: “If you come and join my Marines, I want you to know that your ‘number one’ job is to take care of the men and women you are privileged to lead.” He also instructed all Marines to be “first and foremost, a rifleman.”



A decorated service member, Gray earned the Silver Star, Legion of Merit, Bronze, and a Distinguished Service Medal.



Gray was interred with his wife, Janie Ann Gray. As Gray and his wife had no surviving family, U.S. Marine Corps retired Lt. Gen. George Flynn received the U.S. flag from Gray’s funeral service.



U.S. Army video by Daryl Vaca