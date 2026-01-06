Reel: K9 holistic health is doggone delightful [social media 9:16]

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Military working dog handlers with the 525th Military Working Dog Detachment (Vicenza), 18th Military Police Brigade, discuss the Canine Holistic Health and Fitness (K9H2F) Program at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza. The K9H2F Program mirrors the Soldier H2F model, promoting total health and readiness for the U.S. Army’s canine teams. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)



For more information, please visit https://www.war.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/4363625/k9-holistic-health-is-doggone-delightful/



