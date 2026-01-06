(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reel: K9 holistic health is doggone delightful [social media 9:16]

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    11.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Military working dog handlers with the 525th Military Working Dog Detachment (Vicenza), 18th Military Police Brigade, discuss the Canine Holistic Health and Fitness (K9H2F) Program at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza. The K9H2F Program mirrors the Soldier H2F model, promoting total health and readiness for the U.S. Army’s canine teams. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)

    For more information, please visit https://www.war.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/4363625/k9-holistic-health-is-doggone-delightful/

    Item Title: Background Documentary Music Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/background-documentary-music-GXWA8Q4 Item ID: 58MQS5S Author Username: Loka_music Licensee: Raquel Birk Registered Project Name: digital License Date: October 22nd, 2025 Item License Code: VKH5BTFQAY

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 10:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992335
    VIRIN: 251105-A-PI656-6331
    Filename: DOD_111469897
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reel: K9 holistic health is doggone delightful [social media 9:16], by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    SETAFAF
    K9H2F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video