Welcome to Arlington National Cemetery, a place of honor and remembrance. In this video, the Sergeant of The Guard, Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay, a member of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), will guide you through the steps of laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
This sacred tradition honors those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Follow along as we take you through each step, from arriving at the Memorial Amphitheater to the solemn moment of laying the wreath.
Chapters:
Introduction | 0:00
Arriving at Memorial Amphitheater | 0:40
Checking in at the Tomb Guard Quarters | 1:00
Receiving Instructions from the Host Guard | 2:15
Laying the Wreath | 2:30
Rendering Honors | 3:05
Conclusion and Reflection | 4:07
Thank you for joining us today. Please take a moment to reflect on the service and sacrifice of those who rest here and share this guide with others who may wish to take part in this meaningful ceremony.
Learn more about Arlington National Cemetery: www.arlingtoncemetery.mil
(U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 10:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992334
|VIRIN:
|241218-A-YL265-2126
|Filename:
|DOD_111469890
|Length:
|00:04:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Guide to Laying a Wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier | Arlington National Cemetery, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.