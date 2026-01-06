(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guide to Laying a Wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier | Arlington National Cemetery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Welcome to Arlington National Cemetery, a place of honor and remembrance. In this video, the Sergeant of The Guard, Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay, a member of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), will guide you through the steps of laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

    This sacred tradition honors those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Follow along as we take you through each step, from arriving at the Memorial Amphitheater to the solemn moment of laying the wreath.

    Chapters:
    Introduction | 0:00
    Arriving at Memorial Amphitheater | 0:40
    Checking in at the Tomb Guard Quarters | 1:00
    Receiving Instructions from the Host Guard | 2:15
    Laying the Wreath | 2:30
    Rendering Honors | 3:05
    Conclusion and Reflection | 4:07

    Thank you for joining us today. Please take a moment to reflect on the service and sacrifice of those who rest here and share this guide with others who may wish to take part in this meaningful ceremony.

    Learn more about Arlington National Cemetery: www.arlingtoncemetery.mil
    (U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 10:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992334
    VIRIN: 241218-A-YL265-2126
    Filename: DOD_111469890
    Length: 00:04:43
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guide to Laying a Wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier | Arlington National Cemetery, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arlington National Cemetery
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldie

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video