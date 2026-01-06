Guide to Laying a Wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier | Arlington National Cemetery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992334" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Welcome to Arlington National Cemetery, a place of honor and remembrance. In this video, the Sergeant of The Guard, Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay, a member of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), will guide you through the steps of laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.



This sacred tradition honors those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Follow along as we take you through each step, from arriving at the Memorial Amphitheater to the solemn moment of laying the wreath.



Chapters:

Introduction | 0:00

Arriving at Memorial Amphitheater | 0:40

Checking in at the Tomb Guard Quarters | 1:00

Receiving Instructions from the Host Guard | 2:15

Laying the Wreath | 2:30

Rendering Honors | 3:05

Conclusion and Reflection | 4:07



Thank you for joining us today. Please take a moment to reflect on the service and sacrifice of those who rest here and share this guide with others who may wish to take part in this meaningful ceremony.



Learn more about Arlington National Cemetery: www.arlingtoncemetery.mil

(U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)