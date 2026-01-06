Maritime Interdiction Operation, Jan. 7, 2026

In a pre-dawn action this morning, the Department of War, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, apprehended a stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker without incident. The interdicted vessel, M/T Sophia, was operating in international waters and conducting illicit activities in the Caribbean Sea. The U.S. Coast Guard is escorting M/T Sophia to the U.S. for final disposition. Through Operation Southern Spear, the Department of War is unwavering in its mission to crush illicit activity in the Western Hemisphere. We will defend our Homeland and restore security and strength across the Americas.
|01.07.2026
|01.07.2026 09:45
|Package
|992332
|260107-D-D0465-3677
|DOD_111469879
|00:00:31
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|10
|10
