14th FGS Strengthens Readiness Through F-16 Load Competition

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 14th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) participate in a load competition on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 11, 2025. The competition strengthened the 14th FGS’s ability to rapidly generate lethal combat airpower by ensuring weapons crews remain proficient, synchronized, and ready to support high-tempo operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andre Medina)
