14th FGS Strengthens Readiness Through F-16 Load Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992320" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 14th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) participate in a load competition on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 11, 2025. The competition strengthened the 14th FGS’s ability to rapidly generate lethal combat airpower by ensuring weapons crews remain proficient, synchronized, and ready to support high-tempo operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andre Medina)