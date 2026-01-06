(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    14th FGS Strengthens Readiness Through F-16 Load Competition

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 14th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) participate in a load competition on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 11, 2025. The competition strengthened the 14th FGS’s ability to rapidly generate lethal combat airpower by ensuring weapons crews remain proficient, synchronized, and ready to support high-tempo operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 00:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992320
    VIRIN: 251211-F-NU460-1001
    Filename: DOD_111469660
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 14th FGS Strengthens Readiness Through F-16 Load Competition, by SrA Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

