(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter & Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Cornelia Flying V

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Lopez 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII - U.S. Army soldiers and senior leaders assigned to the U.S. Army Pacific command conduct a "Flying V" honors ceremony to welcome Australian Army Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Cornelia as the new USARPAC Deputy Commanding General of Strategy and Plans at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Jan. 06, 2026.

    During this ceremony, USARPAC bid farewell to the outgoing Deputy Commanding General of Strategy and Plans, Australian Army Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Lopez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 22:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992317
    VIRIN: 260107-A-JN630-7831
    Filename: DOD_111469587
    Length: 00:34:02
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter & Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Cornelia Flying V, by SSG Daniel Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video