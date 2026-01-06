(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Holiday season inspires Postal Service Augmentee program

    GUAM

    12.15.2025

    Video by Natasha Ninete 

    Commander Task Force 75

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Dec. 16, 2025) - Sailors assigned to Commander, Task Force 75 volunteer with the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) FLCY Site Marianas' Postal Service Augmentee (PSA) program, Dec. 16, 2025. The PSA program was created to manage the influx of mail during the holiday season. (U.S. Navy video by Natasha Ninete).

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 18:09
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 992295
    VIRIN: 251216-Z-NN671-1001
    Filename: DOD_111469414
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: GU

    TAGS

    volunteering
    NAVSUP
    Naval Base Guam
    CTF 75

