SMA Weimer: Army Retention Modernization Message to Career Counselors

Sergeant Major of the Army Michael R. Weimer addresses the Army Career Counselor field in this exclusive message, highlighting the Army’s ongoing efforts to modernize the retention program. SMA Weimer discusses the introduction of quality metrics, the importance of retaining the best Soldiers, and how these changes will shape the future of the Army.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 15:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992269
|VIRIN:
|251022-A-LT599-6308
|Filename:
|DOD_111469164
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
