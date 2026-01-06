SMA Weimer: Army Retention Modernization Message to Career Counselors

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992269" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sergeant Major of the Army Michael R. Weimer addresses the Army Career Counselor field in this exclusive message, highlighting the Army’s ongoing efforts to modernize the retention program. SMA Weimer discusses the introduction of quality metrics, the importance of retaining the best Soldiers, and how these changes will shape the future of the Army.