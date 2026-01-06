(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SMA Weimer: Army Retention Modernization Message to Career Counselors

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Kindra Ford 

    HQDA, Deputy Chief of Staff G-1

    Sergeant Major of the Army Michael R. Weimer addresses the Army Career Counselor field in this exclusive message, highlighting the Army’s ongoing efforts to modernize the retention program. SMA Weimer discusses the introduction of quality metrics, the importance of retaining the best Soldiers, and how these changes will shape the future of the Army.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 15:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992269
    VIRIN: 251022-A-LT599-6308
    Filename: DOD_111469164
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMA Weimer: Army Retention Modernization Message to Career Counselors, by MSG Kindra Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    career counselors
    Army retention program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video