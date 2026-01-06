The United States European Command submitted a report of an unidentified anomalous phenomenon to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) consisting of twenty seconds of video footage from an infrared sensor aboard a U.S. military platform in 2022. AARO assesses, with high confidence, that the footage depicts the presence of a physical object. The object’s morphological features, performance characteristics, and behaviors are unremarkable and do not warrant further analysis. AARO will continue to investigate this case should further information become available to enable a more conclusive attribution. This unresolved report contributes to AARO’s historical and locational trend analyses.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 13:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992262
|VIRIN:
|220101-D-D0360-5787
|Filename:
|DOD_111469070
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, PR-013, Unresolved UAP Report, Europe 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.