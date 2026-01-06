(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Maj. Gen. Keith L Ware Public Affairs Competition B-Roll package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Video by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    A collection of B-Roll captured during between Jan. 1 2025 and Dec. 31, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 11:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992254
    VIRIN: 260106-A-GF376-9070
    Filename: DOD_111468998
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Maj. Gen. Keith L Ware Public Affairs Competition B-Roll package, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Garrison, Fort Knox, Kentucky, AMC, IMCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video