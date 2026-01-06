January 2026 Golden Sword

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992253" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Happy New Year, Team #MICC!



As we begin the year ahead, transformation and acquisition reform remain top priorities for the command. Watch as Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams and Command Sgt. Maj. JennyAnne Bright deliver their first message of the year—sharing insight into what’s ahead and reinforcing a positive, forward-looking outlook for the team.