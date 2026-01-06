Happy New Year, Team #MICC!
As we begin the year ahead, transformation and acquisition reform remain top priorities for the command. Watch as Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams and Command Sgt. Maj. JennyAnne Bright deliver their first message of the year—sharing insight into what’s ahead and reinforcing a positive, forward-looking outlook for the team.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 10:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992253
|VIRIN:
|251219-O-HP256-9920
|Filename:
|DOD_111468918
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, January 2026 Golden Sword, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
