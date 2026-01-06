(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    January 2026 Golden Sword

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Happy New Year, Team #MICC!

    As we begin the year ahead, transformation and acquisition reform remain top priorities for the command. Watch as Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams and Command Sgt. Maj. JennyAnne Bright deliver their first message of the year—sharing insight into what’s ahead and reinforcing a positive, forward-looking outlook for the team.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 10:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992253
    VIRIN: 251219-O-HP256-9920
    Filename: DOD_111468918
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, January 2026 Golden Sword, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Beallyoucanbe
    Armycontracting
    Goldensword
    ContractingforSoliders

