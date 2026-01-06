(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Semper Fi: 250 Years of Uncommon Valor #USMC250

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.10.2025

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Arlington National Cemetery honors the 250th birthday of the United States Marine Corps.

    Upon these hallowed grounds rest Marines who have answered the call from the founding of our nation to the front lines of today.

    Their courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to the Corps and country are forever etched in our history. As we mark 250 years of service and valor, we pay tribute to all who have worn the Eagle, Globe and Anchor, in every clime and place.

    #USMC250

    (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 10:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992249
    VIRIN: 251110-A-YL265-8025
    Filename: DOD_111468869
    Length: 00:10:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Semper Fi: 250 Years of Uncommon Valor #USMC250, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines250
    Marine250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video