Semper Fi: 250 Years of Uncommon Valor #USMC250

Arlington National Cemetery honors the 250th birthday of the United States Marine Corps.



Upon these hallowed grounds rest Marines who have answered the call from the founding of our nation to the front lines of today.



Their courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to the Corps and country are forever etched in our history. As we mark 250 years of service and valor, we pay tribute to all who have worn the Eagle, Globe and Anchor, in every clime and place.



#USMC250



(U.S. Marine Corps Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)